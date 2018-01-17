Monstrous PFT PM has Jon Gruden, Jeff Fisher

PFTPM

If you haven’t subscribed to the PFT PM podcast, right now would be a great time to do it.

Coming later today will be the 70th episode of the most-weekdays, afternoon-drive program, and it will include conversations with Raiders coach Jon Gruden and former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher.

Gruden joins the show little more than a week after returning to the Raiders, and Fisher will provide insight regarding the two quarterbacks who’ll be facing off in the NFC title game, both of whom played for Fisher with the Rams.

So get ready. Get pumped. Get subscribed. Or get lost.

(Disclaimer: We really don’t want you to get lost. I just liked the sound of it within that sequence of short sentences including the word “get.” Got it?)