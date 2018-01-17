Munchak says timing was not ideal to pursue Arizona opportunity

Getty Images

So why did Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak not submit to a second interview for the vacant head-coaching job in Arizona? Munchak has issued a statement that addresses the issue.

“I made the decision to withdraw my name from the Arizona Cardinals head coaching search as they continue through their interview process,” Munchak said in a statement issued by the team. “The timing for my family was not appropriate for me to pursue this potential opportunity, but I am very excited with the decision to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Some have suggested that Munchak may be a candidate to replace Todd Haley as the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Multiple reports have linked quarterback coach Randy Fichtner to the job, but with enough wiggle room for it to end up being someone else, and for the reports to be not technically wrong.

Munchak, while not getting a ton of public credit for the performance of the team’s offense, is regarded as being a critical piece of the puzzle for a Steelers franchise that not so long ago was known for having a not-so-good offensive line.