Parcells advises Zimmer to urge players to forget unforgettable finish

Getty Images

The Vikings wouldn’t currently be preparing to face the Eagles for a berth in the Super Bowl but for an unforgettable finish to the divisional-round game against the Saints. And now the Vikings need to find a way to forget it.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who still regularly advises Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, gave his former assistant coach a clear directive for the next game in the march to a Minneapolis Super Bowl: “You have to eliminate anything that interferes with that preparation.”

Parcells shared that assessment with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, along with other views on Sunday’s game.

It’s far easier said than done, given the historic nature of the play. Indeed, the NFL hands out a Super Bowl trophy every year. The football gods are far more stingy with the moment that unfolded at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be difficult if not impossible for the players to pretend it never happened.

For Parcells, whose former assistants and current confidants also include Saints coach Sean Payton, there’s no doubt as to the team Parcells will be pulling for on Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I don’t know anybody [with the Eages],” Parcells said, “so I’m all in [with the Viking].”

It wasn’t that way on Sunday, when Parcells was conflicted due to his relationships with both coaches.

“I was happy for [Zimmer], but I was sad for Sean because I have a good relationship with him as well,’’ Parcells told Tomasson. “It’s one of those games, and the unexpected happens. It’s good to be on the top end of that, and it’s very sad to be on the bottom end of that. I’ve been in both places.’’

The next place Parcells may be is Minnesota, since he’s thinking about attending the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013, when he secured the votes for enshrinement in Canton. Asked whether Zimmer winning a berth in the title game may be enough to get Parcells to leave Florida for a much colder place, Parcells said, “Well, it might.”

The Super Bowl could end up pitting Zimmer against another former Parcells assistant, Bill Belichick. However, Parcells and Belichick apparently aren’t as close as Parcells and Zimmer.

Also, Belichick has his five NFL titles. For Zimmer, this may be his last, best chance to get one of his own.