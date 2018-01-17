Parcells advises Zimmer to urge players to forget unforgettable finish

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings wouldn’t currently be preparing to face the Eagles for a berth in the Super Bowl but for an unforgettable finish to the divisional-round game against the Saints. And now the Vikings need to find a way to forget it.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who still regularly advises Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, gave his former assistant coach a clear directive for the next game in the march to a Minneapolis Super Bowl: “You have to eliminate anything that interferes with that preparation.”

Parcells shared that assessment with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, along with other views on Sunday’s game.

It’s far easier said than done, given the historic nature of the play. Indeed, the NFL hands out a Super Bowl trophy every year. The football gods are far more stingy with the moment that unfolded at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be difficult if not impossible for the players to pretend it never happened.

For Parcells, whose former assistants and current confidants also include Saints coach Sean Payton, there’s no doubt as to the team Parcells will be pulling for on Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I don’t know anybody [with the Eages],” Parcells said, “so I’m all in [with the Viking].”

It wasn’t that way on Sunday, when Parcells was conflicted due to his relationships with both coaches.

“I was happy for [Zimmer], but I was sad for Sean because I have a good relationship with him as well,’’ Parcells told Tomasson. “It’s one of those games, and the unexpected happens. It’s good to be on the top end of that, and it’s very sad to be on the bottom end of that. I’ve been in both places.’’

The next place Parcells may be is Minnesota, since he’s thinking about attending the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013, when he secured the votes for enshrinement in Canton. Asked whether Zimmer winning a berth in the title game may be enough to get Parcells to leave Florida for a much colder place, Parcells said, “Well, it might.”

The Super Bowl could end up pitting Zimmer against another former Parcells assistant, Bill Belichick. However, Parcells and Belichick apparently aren’t as close as Parcells and Zimmer.

Also, Belichick has his five NFL titles. For Zimmer, this may be his last, best chance to get one of his own.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Parcells advises Zimmer to urge players to forget unforgettable finish

  5. I would disagree with Parcels on this one. I think reminding the players that the team is vulnerable (and required a miracle play to win) is the best approach for heading in to Philly. Everyone thinks the Vikings defense is going to maul the Eagles and Foles. Keep it real, they almost lost. Remember that.

  6. I hope Parcells gave Zimmer some advice on time management. I watched the replay of the last few minutes of the game last night and I nearly popped a gasket seeing again how the Vikings handled their last field goal drive. The had three timeouts left and they were rushing to get a third-and-one play off before the two-minute warning. Think about how much time they could have run off the clock if they had run for the first down after the two-minute warning instead of before. Then they hit the pass to Thielen putting them in long field goal territory, followed that up with an incomplete pass, a sideline pattern for 5 yards that went out of bounds to stop the clock, and a long low-percentage pass on third and five. They still had all their timeouts, a minute and a half left on the clock, and a 53-yard field goal attempt. They should have been able to get a much closer field goal with so little time left on the clock that the Saints couldn’t have come back with their own field goal. I love Zimmer but he doesn’t seem to understand the need to run time off the clock before scoring.

  7. It greatly pains me to say it (being a Packer fan), but nothing is stopping the Vikes. They have too good a coach and veteran players to allow any let down happen. Philly won’t score more that 3. They will hunt Foles all day and make it a long day for them.

  8. getting advice from farcells is the last thing zimmer needs. zimmer earned what he has. parcells was along for the ride – has a losing career record with zero playoff wins without belichick coaching the team for him.

    and you can bet it would be another bitter pill for parcells to see big bill win his 8th bowl.

  9. If the Vikes hope to win on Sunday, they’d better get focused on Philly immediately. It won’t be easy to win in Philadelphia, but I hope they do. Skol!

  10. Let’s hope 15 yr. vet Terence Newman who has never played in a championship game gets the point home to all players, this opportunity may never come again so don’t waste a minute of preparation this week. Go off the grid and put all else on hold, this week nothing else matters but getting their minds right.

  11. “The football gods are far more stingy with the moment that unfolded at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

    Not really. Blow coverages and missed tackles happen all the time. The only difference was this one happened at the end of a playoff game. Doesn’t change the fact that plays like that are very common.

  14. Vikings will be ready, Do they have the horses to pull the wagon? That is the next question,They pretty much mauled Minnesota last year! This is basically the same team except a few Offensive line starters.

  15. “Don’t worry about the horse being blind, just load the wagon.” John Madden

    You go with what you have.

  16. A lot of trash talking and victory guarantees by Eagles fans. Don’t blame them after the beatdown they put on the Vikings last year & the Vikings 0-3 record against the Eagles in the playoffs. Still the Vikings aren’t going to just roll over like dogs. Or like guys in dog masks. Go Vikings.

  17. Normally I’d bet the house on the Vikings for the NFC Championship game; the thing is after a very emotional finish to a game with the magnitude of the Divisional against a hated opponent in that fashion teams tend to come out flat. It is hard to bring the same level of intensity onto the field especially in the early stages of a game following a huge win. Coach Zimmer seems to have them on the right track and I think they match up well but the Vikings may have to weather the storm in the early stages of next week’s game.

  18. I think both teams will be ready — apparently the Eagles and their fans with their buffalo sized underdog chip on their shoulder and the Vikes with the excitement of the miracle play. Mind-set won’t mean squat Sunday — what will matter is game-planning, line play and turnovers.

  19. I think the Vikings have a slight QB edge. The Eagles have home-field, but that doesn’t mean as much as you might think. Psychology Today magazine published a study many years ago. Postseason home-field performance in the four major professional sports (baseball, hockey, basketball, and football,) accounted for victories 51% of the time. Not so much. Everybody plays for “home-field,” but it isn’t a huge factor.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!