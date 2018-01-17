Patriots on losing coordinators: “The culture is built”

The Patriots are going to have to make some big changes, soon. But they’re hoping that enough will stay the same to allow them to sustain success.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots players are hopeful that the eventual loss of coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels to head coaching jobs (in Detroit and Indianapolis) won’t cripple the team, specifically since head coach Bill Belichick remains.

The culture is built,” Patriots safety and team captain Duron Harmon said. “The culture is built. This is two decades of winning. A winning franchise. Coach Belichick is going to make sure whoever is in the defensive room is going to be the right guy to display the message and the picture that he wants his defense to play with. That goes through the defensive coordinator, whoever he hires.”

Of course, that’s easy to say, but both Patricia and McDaniels have been on the job since 2012, which makes it a significant shift even for a team with Belichick and some guy named Tom Brady.

“Whenever you’re trying to get something done professionally, to be able to have consistent leadership and foundation upon which to build is important,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “A consistent message, understanding what you’re trying to get done. And we’re fortunate not only with Josh but obviously Coach Belichick and the rest of our coaching staff.

“That consistency with the character of the coach, with the message of the coach, with what he demands of you is important because it helps set a standard. And then when players come in you say, ‘OK this is what’s expected of me and anything less is not going to be good enough.’ ”

It will be interesting to see how Belichick handles the departures. It appears that linebackers coach Brian Flores has been groomed as a replacement for Patricia, while it’s less clear on the other side of the ball.

But they’re  counting on the two key components being enough to carry them through.

28 responses to “Patriots on losing coordinators: “The culture is built”

  2. Any of those coordinators go on to future success? So far…no.

    Belichek is a genius, no question, but his coaching tree is more like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree.

  3. The culture has been gutted. The only 2 left are the about to retire QB and the greatest coach of all time, who gave away his AARP QB’s successor. The empire is moments from implosion.

  4. Hopefully, enough groundwork is there. But, after Weis and Crennell left in 2004, the 2005 Pats had their 2nd worst record since they beat the Rams in the 2001 SBowl. 10-6(if you can believe that).

  6. A strange thing for a long time NE fan; if you were to ask me what Josh McDaniels or Matt Patricia’s thoughts were on some aspect of football… much less that of Flores (who I’ve never heard of before December) I’d be hard pressed to say anything.
    I’ve never heard them speak, give an interview or anything.
    It’s really remarkable.
    The only thing I’ve witnessed is their presence on the sidelines and witnessing their play calling.

    I can only wonder what folks from other parts of the country think of these assistant coaches…apart from their success in NE.
    It is definitely a team culture that leans toward quiet, low profile conduct.

  9. terripet says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    Why are the two guys quoting who never see the field. Oh that’s right kickoffs
    ——
    Slater is one of the Team Captains.
    Harmon (also a co-captain) plays in the base defense (which is the nickle) He’s 4th in the NFL in interceptions. Harmon is the player most credited to firing up the team during the Super Bowl at half time (21-3) last year before the big comeback.
    He’s played 702 snaps during the regular season. I don’t think Harmon plays on any of the special team units.

  10. The skill and genius of Belichick is to replace his coordinators as if they were just a couple of cogs in the machine and not miss a beat. Yes, it will be a challenge but with Belichick, Brady and Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, everybody else is replaceable.

  12. All good things must come to an end. I just hope it’s not time yet for the Pats. Love watching the GOAT QB playing, and hope he continues winning for a few more years…. Go Pats!

  13. whatever happens, happens. As a long time Pats fan, it has been a great ride since Kraft bought the team. That’s over 20 years now.

    I don’t expect the success of the last 16 years is going to continue forever, so I very much appreciate what it has been.

  14. .
    WRs coach, Chad O’Shea, is most frequently mentioned as the next offensive coordinator. Belichick has always been a promote from within kind of guy.
    .

  15. I still remember Matt Patricia wearing the Goodell clown shirt after the last SB win. Although he does not say much and does not give interviews, he said a mouthful with that shirt.

  16. The 2018 season could be very challenging. This may be just the challenge that the Patriot triplets (Kraft, Belichick, & Brady) need to reinvigorate them after the WickerSHAM BSPN piece. A little humility and putting the other guy first will go a long way towards continued future success. Hopefully they realize and truly appreciate what each brings to the table. Long live Thee Dynasty!

  17. In reply to the argument that New England coaches will fail outside of NE.
    • Bill O’Brien coach of Texans
    • Mike Vrabel Defensive Coordinator, Texans. Currently considered for HC w Tenn
    • Romeo Crennell, Assistant Head Coach, Texans
    • Charlie Weiss, retired former HC of Kansas Jayhawks, Notre Dame, Jets, Patriots, KC Chiefs
    • Bill Parcells, NY Jets HC, Giants HC
    • Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks HC
    • Wes Welker, assistant w Denver, Texans

  19. All the crapping on NE coordinators cracks me up, because the reality is, people don’t think any coaches are good. Other than BB, who else does anyone respect in the entire NFL? People act like the NE coordinators aren’t worthy, but they literally crap on everyone else, as well. There is only so many coaches people…you have to choose someone.

  20. They will probably promote someone from within the organization although there will be a bit of a drop off next year with the shift in coordinators now whether it’s major or minor will be the question.

  21. I dislike the Patriots with a passion but as long as the The Hoody is there no need to panick Patriot fans. After many years of wondering if the Patriots would do as good without Brady I believe they would still win championships without him. Maybe not as many but they would still be the team to beat.

  22. The culture is built, starting at the top with the owner. Kraft has done it right since he has been involved with the Patriots. Watching the Patriots continually succeed decade after decade has cast the spotlight on the other owners who do not know how to run a business correctly.
    Of course I am talking about the Spanos family, where ineptitude and nepotism run hand-in-hand. The Chargers will not hire winners that may hurt some feelings along the way. Waffling and thin skin is what the Chargers management are made of.
    Congratulations to the Patriots and their fans. Enjoy the success; you have earned it.

  24. Love all the wizards out there with their crystal balls. This is a team that has been dominant with intelligent draft moves and smart acquisitions from other teams’ cast offs. I’m willing to bet the team stays strong using similar methodologies with their coaching staff openings. Go Pats.

  25. The biggest factor to the Patriots success is Brady’s salary…

    Every other team in the league has to pay a premium for a mediocre QB…Look how successful New Orleans was until they had to pay Brees…Look how successful Seattle was until they had to pay Russell…

    That’s what make Brady the best player ever… because he wants to be the best player ever…and he proves it by taking a team friendly deal.

  27. “The culture is built”. Translation: “With the level of cheating this organization has established, assistant coaches don’t matter. When cheating doesn’t seem to be working, we always have the officials protecting us – – giving us first downs and taking them away from the other team. And when even that doesn’t work, we have good old Al Riveron to take TDs away from the other team.”

  28. Michael LaRocca, Technical Editor says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:19 pm
    Speaking as a Patriots hater, I’d like to recommend turning the offense over to Mike Shula….
    ——————————————

    LOL. Speaking as a Patriots fan, that is some solid and genuinely amusing trolling. We don’t see enough of that around here.

    Thumbs up!

