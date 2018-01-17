Patriots on losing coordinators: “The culture is built”

Getty Images

The Patriots are going to have to make some big changes, soon. But they’re hoping that enough will stay the same to allow them to sustain success.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots players are hopeful that the eventual loss of coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels to head coaching jobs (in Detroit and Indianapolis) won’t cripple the team, specifically since head coach Bill Belichick remains.

“The culture is built,” Patriots safety and team captain Duron Harmon said. “The culture is built. This is two decades of winning. A winning franchise. Coach Belichick is going to make sure whoever is in the defensive room is going to be the right guy to display the message and the picture that he wants his defense to play with. That goes through the defensive coordinator, whoever he hires.”

Of course, that’s easy to say, but both Patricia and McDaniels have been on the job since 2012, which makes it a significant shift even for a team with Belichick and some guy named Tom Brady.

“Whenever you’re trying to get something done professionally, to be able to have consistent leadership and foundation upon which to build is important,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “A consistent message, understanding what you’re trying to get done. And we’re fortunate not only with Josh but obviously Coach Belichick and the rest of our coaching staff.

“That consistency with the character of the coach, with the message of the coach, with what he demands of you is important because it helps set a standard. And then when players come in you say, ‘OK this is what’s expected of me and anything less is not going to be good enough.’ ”

It will be interesting to see how Belichick handles the departures. It appears that linebackers coach Brian Flores has been groomed as a replacement for Patricia, while it’s less clear on the other side of the ball.

But they’re counting on the two key components being enough to carry them through.