Patriots place Jonathan Jones on IR, sign Bernard Reedy

The Patriots made a change to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury in last Saturday’s victory over the Titans. Wide receiver Bernard Reedy has been signed to take his place on the roster.

Jones played just over 41 percent of the defensive snaps for the Patriots in the regular season and was in on 64 percent of the special teams snaps, so New England will be looking to fill a couple of roles. Johnson Bademosi will likely get the nod at cornerback in Jones’ place.

Reedy returned four punts in two games for the Patriots earlier this season. He also saw action in nine games for the Buccaneers as both a receiver and returner.