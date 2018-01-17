Paul Guenther excited about potential of Gareon Conley, Obi Melifonwu

Getty Images

New Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther can’t wait to work with the team’s top-two picks from 2017. First, though, he has to get cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu back on the field.

Conley missed all of training camp, the entire preseason and the season opener with a shin injury. He ended up playing two games — 92 defensive snaps — before going on injured reserve and undergoing surgery.

Melifonwu played only 34 snaps, missing the first eight games following arthroscopic knee surgery and the final three games for hip surgery.

“I really like both of them,” Guenther said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “[The Bengals] are not too far from Ohio State, so we drove up there. They had plenty of guys coming out. Actually, [Conley] was probably my favorite corner coming out last year. We didn’t take one last year because we took one the year before, but he was my favorite corner coming out. Just his ability. He’s smooth in the pedal. He’s a good press corner, which we love to have, so I’m excited to work with him. Obi is a big guy that, when you turn on the tape, you’re like, ‘Who is this son of a gun?’ He’s playing half the field. He’s down in the box, playing the run.

“We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system. I’m going to tell the trainer to turn the temperature down to about 60 degrees in the trainer room this year, so we keep them guys out of there.”