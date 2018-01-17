Report: Jets fire offensive coordinator John Morton

Getty Images

The Jets have fired offensive coordinator John Morton, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Morton became a first-time play-caller last season, and the Jets finished 28th in total yards, 29th in first downs, 23rd in third-down efficiency, 24th in scoring, 24th in passing yards and 19th in rushing yards. They missed the postseason for a seventh consecutive season.

The Jets have had internal discussions about promoting quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, according to Mehta, but there is a question about Bates’ interest in the job. The Jets tried to hire Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator to replace Chan Gailey last year, but Philadelphia blocked the interview request, via Mehta.