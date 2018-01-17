Report: Keith Armstrong to have second interview with Cardinals

Getty Images

Mike Munchak is staying with the Steelers, but another one of the Cardinals head coaching candidates is reportedly set for a second interview with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong will have a second interview for the job. Per the report, the interview will take place in Arizona on Friday.

Armstrong has been in his current job since 2008 and began working as an NFL assistant as a secondary coach with the Falcons in 1994.

Armstrong had his first interview after the Falcons beat the Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Cardinals are the only team he has interviewed with this year.

The Cardinals are also reportedly planning a second interview with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.