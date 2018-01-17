Report: Mason Rudolph’s foot injury will keep him out of Senior Bowl

Getty Images

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph will not play in the Senior Bowl because of a left foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The injury does not require surgery and “is now stable,” per Rapoport. Rudolph had hoped to be cleared at a checkup today but needs two weeks of rest.

Rudolph will attend the Senior Bowl to participate in measurements and interviews.

Rudolph had a chance to help his draft stock in practices next week. In four years in Stillwater, including the final three as the Cowboys’ starter, Rudolph completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 13,618 yards with 92 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee will take Rudolph’s spot in the Senior Bowl, per Rapoport.