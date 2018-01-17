Report: Mike Munchak won’t interview with Cardinals again

Getty Images

Tuesday’s updates on the Cardinals’ coaching search involved word that the team wanted to schedule second interviews with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, but at least one of those candidates is reportedly passing on the opportunity.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Munchak has declined the opportunity to speak to the Cardinals again. There’s no reason cited for Munchak’s decision, although it’s not unreasonable to think the prospect of a change at offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh could be a factor.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that “as of now” DeFilippo is expected to interview with the Cardinals again.

Mortensen adds that Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is “now in play.” If he’s going to interview with Arizona again, he will be eligible to do it next week whether the Patriots win or lose on Sunday. The same is true for DeFilippo and any other candidates from the four teams still playing.