Report: Mike Munchak won’t interview with Cardinals again

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Tuesday’s updates on the Cardinals’ coaching search involved word that the team wanted to schedule second interviews with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, but at least one of those candidates is reportedly passing on the opportunity.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Munchak has declined the opportunity to speak to the Cardinals again. There’s no reason cited for Munchak’s decision, although it’s not unreasonable to think the prospect of a change at offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh could be a factor.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that “as of now” DeFilippo is expected to interview with the Cardinals again.

Mortensen adds that Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is “now in play.” If he’s going to interview with Arizona again, he will be eligible to do it next week whether the Patriots win or lose on Sunday. The same is true for DeFilippo and any other candidates from the four teams still playing.

  2. If everyone on the Pat’s staff (coaching and front office) leave, then half of BB’s staff will have left. Only Scar and Fears will be there with any real experience. Nincovitch as the next Line Backers or D Line coach?

  4. The Cardinals…me thinks they will be getting a B list candidate.

    Always thought Munchak was given a raw deal in Tennessee. Would like to see him get another HC shot.

  5. Pitt must be offering a large bonus to stay there. Coordinators make around 500k, head coaches millions. He’d have to have a damn good reason to pass up that kind of money.

  6. Please, let us keep the one coach on this staff that’s worth anything. Here’s a thought. Let’s make him the assistant Head Coach and have him “advise” Mr Tomlin on any critical in game decisions. In other words, let him make the calls while cheerleader mike gets the team fired up.

  7. harrisonhits2 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:36 am
    Pitt must be offering a large bonus to stay there. Coordinators make around 500k, head coaches millions. He’d have to have a damn good reason to pass up that kind of money.

    **********************************************************************************

    Maybe I’m wrong, but I recall Munchak hinting that after his head coaching gig with the Titans, he’d be content staying in a positional coach or coordinator capacity going forward in his career.

  8. Munchak embarrassed himself and his team by running out on the field and picking fights with players. No other NFL team wants that kind of hothead cheater.

  9. I’m trying to figure out how this guy is still getting interviews. Pat shurmer & josh McDaniels too. Meanwhile they want to fire Mike Tomlin.. lmfao

  12. Funny how my comment already getting the thumbs down. Munchack went 6-10, 9-7, & 7-9 with Tennessee. Shurmer went 4-12 & 5-11 with Cleveland. McDaniel went 8-8 & 3-9 before being fired in Denver.. but you people want to fire Tomlin? AGAIN IM LMFAO

  15. To me Munchak is the new OC of the Steelers, Haley´s contract is over and Tomlin doesn’t want Ben to retire due to his bad relation with Haley. Moreover, Munchak has done a tremendous job and the Steelers usually hire from within.

  16. Lets be real here… if we are going to say Munchak is a bad HC because his win/loss. 3 seasons before Munchak they finished 13-3, 8-8, 6-10. 3 years since Munchak 2-14, 3-13, 9-7. Munchak was given 3 different starters at QB in 3 years. Hasselbeck, Locker, Fitzpatrick… proven winners right? Then he had the post CJ2K Johnson at RB. Top WR’s Kendall Wright and Nate Washington. Not exactly killing it in the talent dept.

  17. As a Cardinals fan, I’m happy with this. In Tennessee, Munchak refused to run an offensive scheme that suited his players, and instead tried to force players to fit into his unoriginal and predictable sets. He’d just set the Cardinals back about three years.

  19. imadirtyskunk says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:34 am

    The Cardinals…me thinks they will be getting a B list candidate.

    Always thought Munchak was given a raw deal in Tennessee. Would like to see him get another HC shot.

    ———-

    Remember this, Arians was the final coach hired. Cardinals are doing their due diligence. Other teams… not so much.

    Also wouldn’t it be funny if Munchak was really in line for the Steelers HC? How many of these other teams would regret bringing in their guy if Tomlin was then available.

    You can be first or thorough, but you rarely can be both. Does anyone really think the Titans, Giants, or Colts with all the dysfunction that’s been reported lately about these clubs are being thorough? Not a chance in hell.

    Besides, alot of people consider DeFilippo, Wilks, and Flores as guys who might eventually be top coaches, so they might actually be the ‘A’ team.

