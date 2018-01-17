Report: Steelers defensive staff expected to return

Getty Images

While the Steelers are making changes to their offensive staff, their defensive staff will return.

Coach Mike Tomlin told his defensive coaches they were safe, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who replaced Dick LeBeau after the 2014 season, has two years remaining on his contract, per Dulac. He does not appear in jeopardy of losing his job anyway.

The Steelers finished third in total offense and fifth in total defense.

Yet, Pittsburgh will see changes to its staff.

The team is expected to name Randy Fichtner offensive coordinator after firing Todd Haley, and receivers coach Richard Mann announced his retirement.