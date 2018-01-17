Report: Steelers will name Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Steelers have moved a step closer to naming Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator. All that remains is final approval of his contract, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fichtner has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2010 and was the wide receivers coach for three years before that. He and offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who declined a second interview with the Cardinals to remain in Pittsburgh, were considered the favorites for the job in order to maintain continuity of the offense.

Fichtner has a long relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He will replace Todd Haley, who the Steelers fired after the loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Fichtner has never carried the title of offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was a coordinator at Arkansas State from 1997-2000, with Tomlin as his receivers coach, and at Memphis from 2001-06.