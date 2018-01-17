Report: Steelers will name Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator

Posted by Charean Williams on January 17, 2018, 5:56 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers have moved a step closer to naming Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator. All that remains is final approval of his contract, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fichtner has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2010 and was the wide receivers coach for three years before that. He and offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who declined a second interview with the Cardinals to remain in Pittsburgh, were considered the favorites for the job in order to maintain continuity of the offense.

Fichtner has a long relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He will replace Todd Haley, who the Steelers fired after the loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Fichtner has never carried the title of offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was a coordinator at Arkansas State from 1997-2000, with Tomlin as his receivers coach, and at Memphis from 2001-06.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Report: Steelers will name Randy Fichtner as offensive coordinator

  1. I don’t understand why you fire the coordinator. Either get rid of the Tomlin. Or, keep the offense the same and add QB sneaks into the playbook. The Steelers offense has been scary good for as long as Haley has been there.

  3. I don’t understand why you fire the coordinator

    That’s the trend this year. Teams are keeping their ‘yes men’ coaches but firing the staff under them to give the impression they’re making changes.

  4. Steeler fans, imagine having Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett running your team. 22 years with only 2 wild card victories. Tomlin looks a lot better looking at it from a Cowboys fan viewpoint.

  5. Well, this makes perfect sense! The coach screws up and you fire the offensive coordinator after scoring 42 points. Wasn’t this the same coach that replaced Dick Lebeau a couple of year ago? How did that work out for him?

  6. jfholdforth says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:03 pm
    Good move by a solid organization.

    I wonder what it’s like.

    Signed,
    Redskins Fan

    28 7 Rate This

    —————

    solid or trending more into jets circus territory?

  7. I hate that the media says that Haley was fired. Just like I hated them saying Arians was fired. Their contracts were up! Not renewing someone who has no contract with the team is not getting fired in my mind.
    The logic of calling this a firing means that the Steelers are going to ‘fire’ every OC in the league who doesn’t have a current contract when they actually hire a new OC!

  8. This reads to me Mike Munchak doesn’t want to be above the radar for fear he will get bitten by it.

    Or that Tomlin is really insecure about his position there…

    Maybe both…

  9. Has a 13-3 team ever come apart at the seams like this before? All I can think of is Marty Schottenheimer in Chargerland.

  10. Great! Now do something With the defensive coordinator although I doubt Tomlin will and then the Steelers can work on a few personnel defensive changes in the offseason.

  11. Jones I cannot defend. But even though he’s clueless as hell on the sideline, at least Garrett comports himself with dignity.

    thisissparta332 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:29 pm
    Steeler fans, imagine having Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett running your team. 22 years with only 2 wild card victories. Tomlin looks a lot better looking at it from a Cowboys fan viewpoint.

  12. 42 points against the 2nd best defense in the league. Of course you’d fire the offensive coordinator and keep the guy who forbade the QB from checking to a sneak.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!