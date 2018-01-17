Report: Teammate accidentally ran into Tom Brady’s throwing hand at practice

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice today with a hand injury, which he apparently suffered on the practice field.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Brady jammed his throwing hand at practice after a teammate accidentally ran into him.

The good news is that X-rays showed no structural damage. It doesn’t appear that there’s any cause for Patriots fans to panic.

The only other quarterback on the Patriots’ roster is backup Brian Hoyer, and the Patriots don’t have any quarterbacks on their practice squad. So any work Brady can’t do will be done by Hoyer.