Report: Tom Brady’s hand “should be OK”

Reports of a hand injury for Tom Brady had Patriots Nation in a tizzy earlier Wednesday. But it appears the blood pressure in New England has dropped significantly since.

Mike Reiss of ESPN, quoting a source close to Brady, said the quarterback’s hand “should be OK.” Per Reiss, the injury could affect Brady “slightly,” but the belief is he “should be good overall.”

The use of the word “should” still raises some concern, but the injury report Thursday and the status report Friday will provide some insight. By all accounts, though, it appears Brady avoided an even bigger scare.

Brady injured his throwing hand with a teammate accidentally ran into him, but X-rays showed no structural damage.

The Patriots carry only one other quarterback on their roster, and veteran Brian Hoyer could get additional snaps in practice this week.