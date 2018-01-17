Reports: Bears interested in Todd Downing, Pat O’Hara for quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are interested in former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Houston Texans offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara for their quarterbacks coach position under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bears interest in Downing while John McClain of the Houston Chronicle noted the Bears’ interest in O’Hara.

Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich will also be involved in handling the quarterback position in Chicago, giving Mitchell Trubisky several voices of direction as he enters his second season with the Bears.

Downing was the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2017 after spending two seasons as the team’s quarterback coach. He’s also worked in various roles with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings in his 17 years in the NFL.

O’Hara was a head coach at four different stops in the Arena League before joining the Texans as an offensive assistant in 2015. His focus on quarterbacks was added to his duties in 2017.