Reports: Randy Fichtner favorite to be next Steelers offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday that he feels the “least amount of change, the better” when it comes to their offensive coaching staff this offseason.

No change is out the window with Todd Haley not getting a new contract as the team’s offensive coordinator. Early word on the team’s plans to replace Haley suggests that there won’t be much more upheaval.

According to multiple reports, quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner is the favorite to wind up as the new coordinator in Pittsburgh.

Fichtner has been the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach since 2010 and was the wide receivers coach for three years before moving into that role, so he has a long relationship with both Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin and has been on hand for some big years for the Steelers offense.