Richard Mann retires; will Hines Ward replace him?

Getty Images

As expected, Steelers receivers coach Richard Mann officially has retired, after 33 years of coaching — the last five in Pittsburgh.

“I was thinking about it last year,” Mann said Wednesday, via the team’s official website. “The way things ended, and talking to the players, I wanted to give it one more run. I was trying to get a Super Bowl ring in Pittsburgh. This is where it all started for me and I had an opportunity to let it finish here.”

Mann believes that, at 70, he can still do the job. He nevertheless decided that the time had come to move on.

“I thought about hanging on for another year,” Mann said. “We have a good receivers room. We have a good football team here. I have been around a few situations where it was hard to win a game, much less 13. I talked to my family and the ultimate thing is I decided at some point you have to let it go, so that is what I decided to do.”

With Mann retiring, plenty of speculation has centered on a return to the team from former Steelers receiver Hines Ward. Ward was present on the sideline for the team’s playoff loss to the Jaguars, and he was seen interacting with players in the way a coach would.

War, the Super Bowl XL MVP, would be the fourth former Steelers player to join the coaching staff; former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter coaches the team’s outside linebackers coach, former Steelers linebacker Jerry Olsavsky is the team’s inside linebackers coach, and former Steelers safety Carnell Lake is the defensive backs coach.