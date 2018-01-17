Snow pushes back Mike Vrabel, Matt LaFleur interviews with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans were expected to kick off their interviews with potential head coaches on Wednesday, but weather is causing a change of plans.

Snow in and around Nashville has caused issues with getting to town, so the team has pushed things back.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will start the process on Thursday instead by interviewing Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is expected to meet with the team on Friday.

There has also been word of Titans interest in Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is not able to interview with the team until after the Eagles face the Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, another reported candidate, is free to interview should both sides agree to a meeting.