Some think Mike Munchak may still end up being the OC in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The stresses of Scooptown citizenship can cause plenty of carts to end up in front of horses, and there are multiple reports that Steelers quarterback coach Randy Fichtner will end up becoming the new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. But all of the reports hedge the bets just enough to avoid the risk of being dead wrong.

Indeed, some league insiders are wondering whether the new offensive coordinator will instead be offensive line coach and former Titans head coach Mike Munchak. Munchak bailed on a chance to sit for a second interview with the Cardinals; apparently, that decision didn’t result from Munchak being told someone else would be getting the job. The Cardinals, we’re told, regarded Munchak as an attractive candidate.

So why not proceed? It could be that Munchak ends up running the offense in Pittsburgh, with Fichtner remaining the quarterbacks coach.

Munchak doesn’t get the credit he should for turning the offensive line from a consistent liability into a consistent strength. As one source recently observed, the Steelers would be “screwed” without him.

So either he passed on a chance to coach the Cardinals because he’s staying at Pittsburgh in the same job, or because he’s getting a bump to a new job. Either way, answers likely will be coming sooner than later.