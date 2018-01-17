Some think Mike Munchak may still end up being the OC in Pittsburgh

January 17, 2018
The stresses of Scooptown citizenship can cause plenty of carts to end up in front of horses, and there are multiple reports that Steelers quarterback coach Randy Fichtner will end up becoming the new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. But all of the reports hedge the bets just enough to avoid the risk of being dead wrong.

Indeed, some league insiders are wondering whether the new offensive coordinator will instead be offensive line coach and former Titans head coach Mike Munchak. Munchak bailed on a chance to sit for a second interview with the Cardinals; apparently, that decision didn’t result from Munchak being told someone else would be getting the job. The Cardinals, we’re told, regarded Munchak as an attractive candidate.

So why not proceed? It could be that Munchak ends up running the offense in Pittsburgh, with Fichtner remaining the quarterbacks coach.

Munchak doesn’t get the credit he should for turning the offensive line from a consistent liability into a consistent strength. As one source recently observed, the Steelers would be “screwed” without him.

So either he passed on a chance to coach the Cardinals because he’s staying at Pittsburgh in the same job, or because he’s getting a bump to a new job. Either way, answers likely will be coming sooner than later.

  1. If you can make the Steelers offense play at peak level for 16 weeks plus playoffs then you’ll get any job you want.

    The Steelers offense should rival the 13 Broncos in points score since they are better at virtually every position save TE but QB and even then Ben has a stronger Arm then 2013 manning.

  3. Guys who don’t jump from coordinator to HC rarely get a look if they’re still position coaches. John Harbaugh was a special teams coach but that may be closer to being a coordinator than a position coach.

    The knock on Munch in Nashville was that he wasn’t ready to be HC, coming from OL coach. So if he wants to be a HC again, would make sense that he take the OC job first. Or maybe he doesn’t care. Made a lot of money playing.

