Steelers make it official on Todd Haley departure

Getty Images

The Steelers made it official Wednesday, announcing that offensive coordinator Todd Haley wasn’t returning (which we knew already).

The team put out a two-sentence statement from coach Mike Tomlin, which said the kind of stuff two-sentence statements say.

“I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley,” Tomlin said. “I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future.”

The release doesn’t mention a succession plan, though quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner is viewed as a likely replacement.