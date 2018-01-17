Steve Wilks interview with Titans postponed by snow

Getty Images

The weather is having a big impact on the Titans’ coaching search.

Snow pushed back Steve Wilks’ scheduled interview with the Titans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team’s interviews will start Thursday instead with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is expected to meet with the Titans on Friday.

There is no word on when the Titans have rescheduled an interview with the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

Wilks remains a candidate in Arizona, which is starting a second round of interviews.