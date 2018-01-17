Tashaun Gipson, Patrick Omameh didn’t practice for Jaguars Wednesday

Getty Images

The Jaguars had two players out of practice on Wednesday.

Safety Tashaun Gipson sat out because of the foot injury he suffered in last weekend’s victory over the Steelers. Gipson said earlier this week that expects to be well enough to play against the Patriots on Sunday. Jarrod Wilson stepped in when Gipson went down against Pittsburgh.

Left guard Patrick Omameh was held out of practice due to an illness. A return to work on Thursday should leave him on track to play this weekend.

Running back Leonard Fournette headlines a group of three players who were limited participants. Fournette returned to last Sunday’s game to score a touchdown after going to the locker room before the end of the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson was also limited by an ankle injury while safety Barry Chuch was listed with a shoulder ailment.