Texans dismiss Jason Lowrey as director of football operations

Getty Images

The Houston Texans have parted ways with Jason Lowrey as their director of football operations, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Lowrey was closely associated with Texans general manager Rick Smith. However, Smith is on a leave of absence to tend to his sick wife and the Texans have hired Brian Gaine to take over the general manager role moving forward. Lowrey is not being retained as part of the front office shuffling.

Lowrey joined the Texans in 2010 as the team’s Football Operations Manager before being promoted to Director of Football Operations in 2014.