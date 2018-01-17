Texans expected to hire Brad Seely as special teams coach

Getty Images

The Texans parted ways with several assistant coaches at the end of the regular season, including special teams coach Larry Izzo.

It appears they’ve found Izzo’s replacement. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will hire Brad Seely to fill the role.

Seely spent the last three seasons with the Raiders, but has had a long run running the special teams for several NFL teams. Ten of those seasons came with the Patriots, including a couple when Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was also on the New England coaching staff.

Seely will be the Texans’ third special teams coach since hiring O’Brien, who received a contract extension when the team hired Brian Gaine as their new General Manager earlier this month.