Todd Haley out as Steelers offensive coordinator

January 17, 2018
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley will not return for the 2018 season.

Haley’s contract is expiring and he won’t be getting a new contract to remain in Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s not a big surprise: There’s been increasing talk that Haley wasn’t seeing eye to eye with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and that head coach Mike Tomlin was ready to move on.

Haley has consistently coordinated a strong offense in Pittsburgh, but he’s long been viewed as someone who can be difficult to get along with, and the speculation that he wasn’t long for Pittsburgh has been ongoing for quite a while now.

Tomlin, who has faced criticism for his coaching after the Steelers were upset by the Jaguars on Sunday, now has to make one of the most important decisions of his coaching career in finding Haley’s replacement. And some other team looking for an offensive coordinator will have to make a decision about whether Haley is a good fit.

83 responses to “Todd Haley out as Steelers offensive coordinator

  4. seems to have a good track record as far as being a cordinator, also as being someone that no one wants to work with. Maybe he gets another chance to be a head coach?

  7. While I agree, there seemed to be a lot of times, that the Steelers o wasn’t in sync, overall it was a top ranked O. The real problem starts above Haley and hes just an easy scapegoat.

  8. This was a move to keep Ben happy and to prevent him from retiring. A better move would be to clean house (i.e., fire Tomlin, the O.C., and the D.C) and start over fresh, moving the QB coach to O.C. and bringing in new blood to actually LEAD the team as Head Coach. That would mean creating an environment where internal, self-inflicted distractions are not tolerated (let alone become the norm), managing situational football competently, and using good clock management to get the most out of every opportunity. Wait…that sounds like New England….hmmmm…As a life-long Steelers fan, i have to call it like i see it, and i think it’s time for Mike to go.

  11. His replacement will either be some lame retread who has bounced from team to team (like Haley, for example), or a former Steeler player who has never coached before and is just happy to have a job.

  12. Hopefully, Butler, Carnell Lake & Danny Smith (Mr onside) need to go also if they are crazy enough to keep 4th and 1 Tomlin…

  16. Ah good old troll chum being tossed in the water. Watch all the Patriot fanboys fight to be the first to post their childish nonsense.

    Haley needs to be replaced by someone similar in that they protect Ben with quick passes but plays his percentages better. While Haley lots of chances had the stars not produced great plays he would have been gone a long time ago.

  17. Get Butler out of there too… 45 points to the Jaguars! Should have fired immediately when the clock expired.

  20. So much of their offense has happened DESPITE Haley, not because of him. I am happy to see him go – along with the 4th and 1 toss sweeps he’s been running for ten years even before the Steelers gig!

    Lose Butler too. It would have been nice to see Tomlin go, but I really don’t think that they will get rid of him. He’s Dan’s legacy. He may be given orders to tighten up the ship, but I doubt he’s gone.

  21. shadywarrior says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    But Seth Wickersham told me that it was the Patriots who were falling apart?

    ———

    …and they missed Seattle’s house cleaning of assistants.

  22. Tomlin to Haley: “I am a leader of great men around here, we march out on this field and give it our best foot forward, we are warriors of the grid-iron, real tough men, we put our lives on the li….” Haley to Tomlin: “OK OK I quit! I cant take these talks anymore”

  28. Doesn’t let a 2 time super bowl winning QB check to a QB sneak, too self important for that job. Say what you will, I have never seen a coach, no matter how good, win a game.

  32. This team has had red zone failures & head-scratching offensive series for years. Haley was too inconsistent w/ a team that has many weapons. His failure to devise plays at the end of the Pats gm + his play calls on 4th down last week were the last straw. Getting into a fight in a bar didn’t help either!!

  34. walker1191 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    His replacement will either be some lame retread who has bounced from team to team (like Haley, for example), or a former Steeler player who has never coached before and is just happy to have a job.
    _______________________________________________

    Munchak is the most likely replacement and a potential HC in waiting.

  38. Tomlin is headed into Andy Reid at the end of his Eagles tenure territory. Like a 3rd world dictator whacking his generals to deflect blame and to save his own skin.

  42. tavisteelersfan says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:21 pm
    Connect the Arizona dots and Mike Munchak is the new OC.

    Munchak already said he’s staying in Pittsburgh. Some Steelers fan you are.

  43. Ben tipped this yesterday when he said he didn’t have the freedom to audible to a sneak on 4th downs…a direct jab at what happened against the Jags.

  44. Let’s see….. your defense gives up 45 to Blake Bortles and the DC keeps his job
    Let’s see….. your offense scores 42 against #2 defense and you fire your OC
    Little backwards isn’t it?

  45. Because….a team that put up 42 on the Jags but made 10 other coaching gaffs not directly tied to OC…..goes with, make our close to retirement QB happy and Fire Todd. Tomlin will continue to screw everything up.

  46. cma1973 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:38 pm
    Doesn’t let a 2 time super bowl winning QB check to a QB sneak, too self important for that job. Say what you will, I have never seen a coach, no matter how good, win a game.
    ————–

    Listen, I have no problem with Haley leaving, but don’t sell me on that nonsense about what big Ben is and isn’t allowed to do. What was Haley going to if BB audibled to a sneak? Bench him? Get real. Do you think Tom Brady gives a flip about what Josh McDaniels “allows” him to audible to?

    That was Ben being Ben. He’s never seen a bus he couldn’t throw someone under.

  47. problem solved. right steeler fans?

    Not quite. Once they get Cheating Bill’s secret book called “Cheating For Dummies” they will be set. Any idea where to get one inbillwetrust?

  51. It’s about time!

    Ben said that there’s “No QB sneak in the playbook”
    He is 18 for 19 when keeping the ball on 4th and 1 throughout his career.
    Ben is bigger than Dwight White was when he was playing.

    Time to put the sneak back into the playbook !!!

  52. The fact that his contract wasn’t extended at some point in the past year or two was a pretty clear indication that not getting a new contract was a possibility.
    I just hope the new coordinator has some plays that will actually get a first down on third or fourth and one!
    The Steelers offense has been lousy at short yardage forever. Haley’s system didn’t do it and neither did Arians’ before him.

  53. Couldn’t have happened to a Nicer guy. haley was a jack Axx as Chiefs coach. Bad Mouthed the Chiefs after he left. I am surprised he lasted as long as he did with the steelers.

  59. uwachampion says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    tavisteelersfan says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:21 pm
    Connect the Arizona dots and Mike Munchak is the new OC.

    Munchak already said he’s staying in Pittsburgh. Some Steelers fan you are.

    ==============

    I think that’s what he’s saying. The “Arizona dots” are that Munchak turned down a second interview with Arizona.

    You’re demonstrating Tomlin-like situational awareness here…

  62. Tomlin really needs to go. It’s not clear what he really brings to the table coaching wise, and he has been an embarrassment at times.

    Mind you, Haley needed to go, but this seems to be a step to see if this will mollify the masses calling for Tomlin’s head. I suspect it will not.

    I doubt Arians comes back to Pittsburgh. Mike Munchak gets that job. Maybe Mike Mularkey.

  67. This was the reason why Big Ben was oddly upbeat in the post game presser after the Jax game – he knew Haley was out.

  68. Nofoolnodrool says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Once they get Cheating Bill’s secret book called “Cheating For Dummies” they will be set. Any idea where to get one inbillwetrust?
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    Steelers get bounced by the Jaguars in humiliating fashion and the entire coaching staff, team and fanbase is still fixated on NE.

    Maybe talk less, focus on trying to get better and stop blaming paranoid delusions and accurate referee calls for your troubles?

  73. @patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    You score 42 points against the #1 defense and you fire your offensive coordinator? LOL.
    ===================================================================================
    He wasn’t fired if his contract EXPIRED. Firing occurs when the employee is under contract.

  75. Hey Kansas City, see how other franchises make their coaches accountable? Wake up! Fire Sutton already, you’re losing out on potential defensive coordinators!

  77. For all those that want Tomlin gone, I offer comments from Pat Kirwan on NFL Radio. He is one of the few active coaches with a winning playoff record. Changing coaches is a lot like changing QBs…be careful for what you ask!

  78. The underachieving on the field, and the behavior (Twitter/FB/suspensions) off the field, are SCREAMS for a culture change that does not tolerate either. Making these coaching changes = instant culture change: Hire Munchak as the new O.C., keep the QB coach, replace Tomlin with Mularkey, replace Butler with Mike Vrabel and find new LB’s coach, DB’s coach, and Special Teams Coach.

  79. PAUL SOUSA says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    This was the reason why Big Ben was oddly upbeat in the post game presser after the Jax game
    ————————————————————————————————————
    The fans deeply care, but the team just doesn’t seem to care that much. They talk about winning, and brag about winning, but they don’t seem willing to put in the work necessary to actually win, and when they do lose it’s no big deal.

  80. Whoever decided on an onside kick with 2 timeouts and the two-minute warning should also be fired. The FG that resulted from that drive turned out to be a deciding factor in the game.

  83. 49ersfury says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Well Cleveland there’s your OC…

    __________________________________________________

    Please, please, please, come to Cleveland, let Dorsey get you a QB (Alex Smith, are you listening?) and whip this offense into shape. Revenge is sweet, especially twice a year! Signed, Browns Fans

