Todd Haley out as Steelers offensive coordinator

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley will not return for the 2018 season.

Haley’s contract is expiring and he won’t be getting a new contract to remain in Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s not a big surprise: There’s been increasing talk that Haley wasn’t seeing eye to eye with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and that head coach Mike Tomlin was ready to move on.

Haley has consistently coordinated a strong offense in Pittsburgh, but he’s long been viewed as someone who can be difficult to get along with, and the speculation that he wasn’t long for Pittsburgh has been ongoing for quite a while now.

Tomlin, who has faced criticism for his coaching after the Steelers were upset by the Jaguars on Sunday, now has to make one of the most important decisions of his coaching career in finding Haley’s replacement. And some other team looking for an offensive coordinator will have to make a decision about whether Haley is a good fit.