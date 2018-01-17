Tom Brady listed as limited with right hand injury

Getty Images

The Patriots announced that quarterback Tom Brady was skipping his media availability on Wednesday while meeting with the team’s medical staff about an issue that remained undisclosed until they released their injury report for the day.

Brady was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a right hand injury. It’s not the first time that Brady has been listed on the injury report this season and he’s often sits out Wednesday practices, so there’s not much reason to think this will have bearing on his availability for Sunday unless things take a turn for the worse as the week plays out.

Three other Patriots players joined Brady as limited participants on Wednesday, including running back Rex Burkhead. Burkhead has not played since Week 15 due to a knee injury, but word earlier this week was that he’s expected to be back in the lineup against the Jaguars.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch and running back Mike Gillislee were also limited by knee injuries.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. ET: After the release of the injury report, the Patriots circled back and announced that right tackle LaAdrian Waddle was limited with a knee injury.