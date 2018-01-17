Tom Brady misses media session for treatment

Getty Images

Tom Brady missed his scheduled media availability session Wednesday. The Patriots announced he was in with the team’s medical staff getting treatment and would appear on the injury report.

The Patriots have listed Brady with an Achilles injury several times in recent weeks, and he has missed some Wednesday practices this season while getting treatment. He also has shown up on the report with a left shoulder injury.

Brady was not on the team’s injury report last week.

Brady played 1,116 of the team’s offensive snaps this season, or 97.98 percent. Brian Hoyer took 23 snaps.