Posted by Charean Williams on January 17, 2018, 3:40 PM EST
Tom Brady missed his scheduled media availability session Wednesday. The Patriots announced he was in with the team’s medical staff getting treatment and would appear on the injury report.

The Patriots have listed Brady with an Achilles injury several times in recent weeks, and he has missed some Wednesday practices this season while getting treatment. He also has shown up on the report with a left shoulder injury.

Brady was not on the team’s injury report last week.

Brady played 1,116 of the team’s offensive snaps this season, or 97.98 percent. Brian Hoyer took 23 snaps.

27 responses to “Tom Brady misses media session for treatment

  10. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    The good news is we are playing Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. No worries.

    Ask Tomlin and the Steelers how overlooking the Jags worked out for them…

  11. We will now be told by certain posters that Brady is finished, the Pats are finished, New England will never win another game as long as we live, etc etc

    Lolz

  12. I think the media should take the hint here……. and to be totally fair to Mr. Brady, it’s completely justified.

  13. is it the right or left Achilles? Video shows him stretching out with no pain or wincing or even concern.

  15. “The good news is we are playing Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. No worries.”

    Any given Sunday, bro. #Don’t jinx.

    — Pats fan.

  17. rodrustgoat says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Alex Guerrero probably has Brady covered in leeches and drinking NeuroSafe to heal him up in time for Sunday.
    _______________________
    Whatever he is doing is working. Maybe the “quacks” are those criticizing him out of ignorance of new methods.

  18. Flatnose Feldstein says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    He’s done, Father Time finally caught up with him
    =================================================================
    I didn’t realize Max Kellerman had a PFT user account.

    You know what’s funny? Drew Brees is one year younger and Max never claims that Drew will be a bum in short order.

  19. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    The good news is we are playing Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. No worries.

    ////////////////////////

    Not a fan of the pats but Brady is amazing, playing 97.98%. of snaps while hurting. Also not a fan of pat fans because of the above comment. Because of that I hope the Jags hurt your boy and put a beating on the patriots. Jaguars Minnesota SB.

  21. “Any given Sunday, bro. #Don’t jinx.

    Thats a Jets fan who masquerades as a Pats fan and only posts things that will piss off pats fans, opposing fans or both

  22. pastabelly says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    You know what’s funny? Drew Brees is one year younger and Max never claims that Drew will be a bum in short order.
    ————————————————————————————————————————
    Kellerman got punched in the head one too many times while covering boxing; he doesn’t know anything about football, which makes him perfect for one of those daytime sports talk shows where they spit out unfounded opinions like chicklets

  23. dpdonny says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Said no true Pats fan ever.
    ——————

    You got that right. He likes to pretend though, since his Jets suck.

  24. How many times do these guys have to subject themselves to the media? They answer questions then are called liars by the media because they don’t further the media’s narrative.

  27. To all the visiting Jags fans please be aware we have several fake Pats fans that can trick you. They’re generally obnoxious trying to give Pats fans a bad name.

    One such is “patsfan4lifesbchamps” who is actually a Jets fan.

    The poor thing, the Pats live in his head rent free.

