Vikings have gotten better playing outdoors lately

Getty Images

The Vikings come from the land of ice and snow, which is why they play indoors, and part of the reason they’ve traditionally struggled outdoors.

But there’s good news, as the weather isn’t expected to be much of a factor Sunday night in Philadelphia, and they’ve actually gotten much better outdoors in recent years.

Whether that’s a result of playing in the elements for two years while US Bank Stadium was being built of whether they’re simply a better team, it’s an encouraging trend.

Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune crunched the numbers, and the Vikings don’t struggle outdoors the way they used to.

Since they moved their home games into the Metrodome in 1982, the Vikings won just 39 percent of their outdoor games, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

But since 2014, when they hired Mike Zimmer as head coach and played outside for a few years, things have improved. Since then, they’re 18-7 (.720 winning percentage) in games played indoors, but have improved to a 22-18 (.550) mark outdoors, including their 2015 home playoff games.

This season, the Vikings are 4-2 outdoors, winning at Chicago, Washington, Green Bay and in London against the Browns, with losses at Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Of course, it’s possible none of this matters one bit, but if the Vikings falter, it will be hard to blame it on the elements.