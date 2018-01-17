Vikings have gotten better playing outdoors lately

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2018, 7:16 AM EST
The Vikings come from the land of ice and snow, which is why they play indoors, and part of the reason they’ve traditionally struggled outdoors.

But there’s good news, as the weather isn’t expected to be much of a factor Sunday night in Philadelphia, and they’ve actually gotten much better outdoors in recent years.

Whether that’s a result of playing in the elements for two years while US Bank Stadium was being built of whether they’re simply a better team, it’s an encouraging trend.

Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune crunched the numbers, and the Vikings don’t struggle outdoors the way they used to.

Since they moved their home games into the Metrodome in 1982, the Vikings won just 39 percent of their outdoor games, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

But since 2014, when they hired Mike Zimmer as head coach and played outside for a few years, things have improved. Since then, they’re 18-7 (.720 winning percentage) in games played indoors, but have improved to a 22-18 (.550) mark outdoors, including their 2015 home playoff games.

This season, the Vikings are 4-2 outdoors, winning at Chicago, Washington, Green Bay and in London against the Browns, with losses at Pittsburgh and Carolina.

Of course, it’s possible none of this matters one bit, but if the Vikings falter, it will be hard to blame it on the elements.

  1. EVERY team runs pick plays ESPECIALLY in the red zone. Last Sunday, the Vikings ran NUMEROUS pick plays and NEVER got called for even one.. HOPEFULLY, if they start doing it again this Sunday, the refs will flag them for it jay least once.

  2. Playing and winning an outdoor game in October is one thing. Playing and winning a playoff game outdoors in a hostile stadium is a completely different proposition. Winning on the road in the playoffs demands that the visiting team be better prepared, tougher mentally and believe to the final gun that they can win. The Eagles and their fans will be fired up to prove they are the better team. It’s up to the Vikings to match that intensity and more likely surpass it in order to win.

  3. The elements won’t be near as big of a factor as reporters make it out to be. Vikings can play in any weather.

    The big story will be both defenses. Vikings defense is constantly talked about by the talking heads. And Philly’s defense doesn’t get the credit or coverage it deserves. It was all about how good their offense is with Wentz. wentz is out, and at first their offense struggled. Foles has had all of the practice reps now for a month, as well as some game action. So I don’t think offense will hold either team back. It’s all about who’s defense plays just a little better, makes one more play than the other teams defense, or gets that one big turnover, or big play.

    Both championship games this weekend will be awesome. All four teams are very well coached. very good defenses on all four teams, and offenses can move the ball, and score. Just in different ways.

    I hate to say his as a Vikings fan, but I do give philly the edge. Home field. Crowd noise. Not cuz I think the team itself is better. Just cuz it’s a home game. Teams are very equally matched.

    We will know in a couple more days!

  4. And apparently some members of the media thought that the fans were moments away from calling for Zimmer to be replaced before this season started!

    The guy has simply remade the Vikings in his own image, and the team is so much better on and off the field.

  5. I would think the Vikings should have the edge which is why they are favored. The Vikings defense is on a higher level than Philly’s.

    Philly’s front 7 is great and can give teams problems. Best Run defense but their secondary is not the greatest. Minnesota’s defense is #1 in the league and in the top 2 in pretty much every category. Also Case Keenum has played well all season and Foles has not looked very good. He has turned the ball over a lot.

    Philly beat MN last year in Philly, but the Vikings are much better this year. Plus last year the offensive line as super battered.

    I think Philly could win. They didn’t win all these games (without Wentz even) by accident. I think it was foolish to make them underdogs against the Falcons. The Falcons have been vanilla all year. The Eagles will have to play better thou to beat MN. MN just defeated the Saints who might have been the best team in our conference. They almost lost due to a few critical mistakes.

    ———–

    I’d hope fans wouldn’t be that foolish! Zim is by far the best coach we have had in a very very long time. Fans soon forget how much adversity Zim has dealt with the past two seasons. Takes a very good coach to still win, considering the cards he’s been dealt

  8. Please, Eagles fans claiming to win this game? I can guarantee you Vikings win by 10. Foles will panic/choke against Zim’s defense. He’s no Brees.

    ////////////////////////////

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    ——————-

    The Vikings were flagged on a Saints pick play that knocked Sendejo out of the game. Without pick plays Saints offense didn’t work. Watch both offenses with the same set of eyes and you’ll agree.

