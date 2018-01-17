Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills WR Zay Jones had successful shoulder surgery.

Here’s an early look at the Dolphins’ free agent options.

The Patriots have no problem with Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey‘s confidence.

The Jets have parted ways with assistant coach Daylon McCutcheon.

Ravens rookie Jermaine Eluemunor is getting some recognition.

Former Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco is getting involved in flag football.

If the Browns take a quarterback first overall, who will they take fourth overall?

In Pittsburgh, they’re calling on the Steelers to explain why they don’t use the quarterback sneak.

The Texans are conducting interviews for their vacant secondary coach job.

Would Josh McDaniels be a good coach for Andrew Luck?

The Jaguars have faced the Patriots four times in the playoffs.

Marcus Mariota will play for his third coach in four years in 2018, but the Titans’ brass says that’s not a problem.

The grandson of Broncos great Frank Tripucka is playing in the East-West Shrine Game.

The Chiefs have added a nose tackle.

The Chargers have lost assistant coach John McNulty to Rutgers.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is excited to play for Jon Gruden.

Cowboys great Drew Pearson is denying he took a shot at Dez Bryant with a recent comment.

With Pat Shurmur set to become the Giants’ next head coach, the biggest question he faces is what to do at quarterback.

The Eagles know they’re facing a good quarterback in Case Keenum.

Will Washington K Dustin Hopkins leave in free agency?

Will the Bears take a wide receiver with the eighth pick in the draft?

Will the Lions keep DE Ziggy Ansah in free agency?

New Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will do things his own way.

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes will have his hands full with Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery.

The state of Georgia has come to expect winning football.

Here’s a look at the Panthers’ needs in the draft and free agency.

Is Saints RB Alvin Kamara the best offensive player in the NFC South?

Here’s a look at some of the best moments from the Buccaneers’ season.

Could Todd Haley be the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator next season?

Rams DT Aaron Donald is working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Despite starting only five games, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a good case to be considered the team MVP.

The Seahawks are pointing to new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s relationship with Drew Brees as evidence that Schottenheimer works well with quarterbacks.