Who will cover Gronk?

One of the biggest mysteries regarding the AFC title game relates to Jacksonville’s plan for covering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Arguably the best tight end in NFL history, he’s a matchup nightmare for most teams, primarily since most teams don’t have the firepower to handle him with one player.

The Jaguars have more than one player who could potentially cover Gronk without any, or much, help. The question becomes how they’ll do it.

Mike Dempsey of 1010XL joined PFT Live on Wednesday, and one of the biggest topics related to the plan for dealing with Gronkowski. The Jags may assign cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Gronk, copying what the Broncos did two years ago, when cornerback Aqib Talib drew the assignment. The Jags also could try linebacker Myles Jack or linebacker Telvin Smith, both of whom have the speed and athleticism to try to keep up with him.

Or they could mix it up, keeping Gronk and the Pats guessing by using a variety of looks.

If it’s Ramsey, there’s a fascinating dynamic that could play out. The second-year corner very much likes to talk to his opponents, and it definitely got under the skin of Bengals receiver A.J. Green during the regular season. Given that Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White successfully got under the skin of Gronkoski (primarily due to a belief by Gronk that he’d been held all game), will Ramsey try to get Gronkowski to blow a fuse in the hopes of getting him tossed from the game?

Even if both would get ejected, would it be worth if for the Jaguars to trade losing Ramsey for the Pats losing Gronkowski?

While ejections are far less likely with seasons on the line, it’s worth at least keeping an eye on the things that teams will try to do as they pull out all the stops in order to advance to the next round. When there is no tomorrow with a loss, crazy things can happen as a team tries to get that one more win today.