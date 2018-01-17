Who will cover Gronk?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Getty Images

One of the biggest mysteries regarding the AFC title game relates to Jacksonville’s plan for covering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Arguably the best tight end in NFL history, he’s a matchup nightmare for most teams, primarily since most teams don’t have the firepower to handle him with one player.

The Jaguars have more than one player who could potentially cover Gronk without any, or much, help. The question becomes how they’ll do it.

Mike Dempsey of 1010XL joined PFT Live on Wednesday, and one of the biggest topics related to the plan for dealing with Gronkowski. The Jags may assign cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Gronk, copying what the Broncos did two years ago, when cornerback Aqib Talib drew the assignment. The Jags also could try linebacker Myles Jack or linebacker Telvin Smith, both of whom have the speed and athleticism to try to keep up with him.

Or they could mix it up, keeping Gronk and the Pats guessing by using a variety of looks.

If it’s Ramsey, there’s a fascinating dynamic that could play out. The second-year corner very much likes to talk to his opponents, and it definitely got under the skin of Bengals receiver A.J. Green during the regular season. Given that Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White successfully got under the skin of Gronkoski (primarily due to a belief by Gronk that he’d been held all game), will Ramsey try to get Gronkowski to blow a fuse in the hopes of getting him tossed from the game?

Even if both would get ejected, would it be worth if for the Jaguars to trade losing Ramsey for the Pats losing Gronkowski?

While ejections are far less likely with seasons on the line, it’s worth at least keeping an eye on the things that teams will try to do as they pull out all the stops in order to advance to the next round. When there is no tomorrow with a loss, crazy things can happen as a team tries to get that one more win today.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Who will cover Gronk?

  2. Better be more than one. Don’t forget Gronk is 6’7″….How many times have you seen him high point the ball while some of the leagues best DBs are fully extended, full leap and their finger tips don’t get within 18″ of his touching the ball.

    This guy is an absolute freak of nature…

  5. Gronk has been successfully taken out of games before by a defense, but it usually leaves other guys too open.

    Also, I think the strategy will be to run the ball, run it again and then run some more against Jax. That’s how you beat them. Gronk will be in run protection mode as long as it works.

  7. LSUStrong says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:03 am
    Um the refs helped to limit Gronk’s production in the Denver game.

    ————

    Also, Gronk almost single handedly tied the game at the end with multiple miraculous plays.

    They couldn’t keep him in check for the whole game.

  9. People love to also speak to Gronk being made of glass. He has played in 113 out of 142 possible games. That’s 80% of all games played, including playoffs. Would you like it to be higher? Of course, but considering how much of a bruiser he is and how much of a beating he takes on dbl & trpl coverage, I think 80% isn’t bad.

    Now take into account how Tony Gonzales has played in 277 out of 279 games during his career and seeing both of their stats, it becomes clear Gronk available 80% of the time is head and shoulders above the best TEs this game has ever seen!

    Gonzales has 115 TDs in 277 games.
    Gronk has 86 TDs in 113 games!

    By the way, this “kid” is still only 28 yrs old.

  11. Let’s see if I get Patriot Hater logic right.

    All roughing the passer flags when it’s Brady are bogus and proof that the refs are paid off. Any such hit on any other QB is legit just not for Brady.

    Gronk can never draw a defensive pass interference flag. When it’s another team then it’s legit, just not for Gronk.

    Gronk commits offensive pass interference on every single play and should be flagged.

    Any defensive pass interference call when a Patriot receiver is involved is bogus and proof that the refs are paid off. Even if the defender clearly mugs the receiver it doesn’t matter, no pass interference call should ever benefit Brady because after all he is a “chicken” and system QB who is too weak to throw more than 2 yard curl routes.

    The Patriots would be 2-14 every single year if they didn’t deflate footballs.

    —-

    Tee hee. And you dopes wonder why we laugh at you. 🙂

  13. That will be an interesting matchup. I do think the Jags will NOT do what the Steelers did and have no plan at all about how to cover him. And when that plan didn’t work they kept doing it ALL GAME. Don’t expect a team with Tom Coughlin in the front office to be clueless. The thing that gives the Jags some flexibility is they can generate a pass rush with their front four alone. If they blitz every now and then it will make life difficult for Brady. It should be an interesting game.

  14. As long as they don’t use Mike Tomlin’s famous “let’s see what happens when nobody covers Gronk” strategy from last year’s AFCC, the Jags might make some plays to slow him down.

  15. I don’t see Gronk losing his cool a second time. Beyond his goofy “brand” persona there’s a very smart man who knows exactly what he’s doing and I suspect he really learned his lesson after having to sit out a game for getting emotional instead of cerebral. I’m sure Belichick had a few words of advice for him, too. I’m just glad I wasn’t the receiver of those words.

  16. The only times teams have had much success against Gronk is when they play man-to-man with a GOOD corner with safety help. The Pats offense is so loaded that if they try to play zone coverage and take Gronk out of the game, that they’ll throw it to Cooks, ‘Dola, Lewis, Mitchell, White, Burkhead, you name it.

    Jax’s only hope is they are able to match up tight man-to-man coverage and force Brady into coverage sacks, because we all know the O line isn’t going to pass-protect for more than 3 seconds or so against that defensive front.

    The deciding factor in whether the Pats will win or lose is whether the receivers are able to get open right after the snap and consistently pick up yards on the intermediate routes (5-7 yards).

  17. bullcharger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Gronk has been successfully taken out of games before by a defense, but it usually leaves other guys too open.

    Also, I think the strategy will be to run the ball, run it again and then run some more against Jax. That’s how you beat them. Gronk will be in run protection mode as long as it works
    —-
    Yep. And throw it to the RBs and let them get YAC. Garoppolo exposed that weakness in the Jax defense.

  19. Anyone who knows anything about football recognizes that no one can cover #87 one-on-one. When Berry supposedly did it in the opener, Gronkowski was not 100% coming off his injured season.

  22. Watching the Steelers game it was clear the Jacksonville defensive backs strategy was to hang on to the receivers Jersey as long as possible and then swipe at their arms when the ball was in the air to disturb the timing of the catch. Had Steeler receivers not made some spectacular grabs it would have worked similar to what Coughlin’s teams did in the Super Bowl. It will be up to the officials to decide if they’re going to allow that again.

  23. Gronk is a beast and almost impossible to cover. If you are going to attempt to cover him, you have to do it with a big body Safety or Corner.

  24. I think the Jags will try to do it with normal coverages, linebackers and safeties, but they will have a plan B if that doesn’t work. Maybe Ramsey.

  26. Gronk is a stud and the greatest TE of all time but I’m much more concerned about the Pat’s RB’s.

  28. Gronk will get lots of attention which will open up screens for Dion Lewis and Burkhead. If Pats O-Line can give Brady enough time, Lewis and Burkhead should be in line for big games.

  30. If Ramsey covers Gronk, if you stay in base D, will a LB cover a WR (mismatch) or will you go to nickel D? If you go Nickel, Pats will run the ball more, or at least try.

    Jack is athletic, I think you use him with safety help and let Ramsey cover a WR.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!