Adam Butler on Jalen Ramsey: Be humble or be humbled

Some Patriots players brushed off Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey telling fans at a pep rally that the Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl as the musings of a confident player that weren’t a big deal, but a couple of others shared a different view on Wednesday.

Cornerback Eric Rowe said “we saw what happened to the Steelers” in reference to the perception that they were looking past the Jaguars and said he doesn’t think that “mindset” is a good idea. Defensive tackle Adam Butler said he felt Ramsey was putting the cart before the horse “in a sense” and that “you better be able to back it up.”

“It’s a bold statement to make,” Butler said, via ESPN.com. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. But like I said, be humble or be humbled. That’s all I can really say about that.”

If the Jaguars do win on Sunday, it’s likely that Ramsey will play a big role in getting them to Minneapolis and his vow to the fans will become part of the franchise’s lore. If not, it might lead to a different approach if Ramsey gets back to this spot in future seasons.

  3. The issue is that he and his team mates were just taking the Steelers to task for looking past them and be confident (read arrogant) about playing the Pats.

    The Jags are a young team with lots of swagger but they are going up against something they have never faced before, the Pats in the playoffs. It is different than during the season. Brady switches to a different mindset and he gets the other players to as well. They are running straight at a high-speed freight train, their chances of making it to the SuperBowl much less winning it are really slim right now. His comments or guarantees should come after/if they beat the Pats.

  4. It’s apples to oranges. Ramsey was just hyping up a fan base that is experiencing their first real success in quite some time.

    Steelers were only talking about the rematch with NE, even Trip was mentioning it before the season ended. Pats players can say whatever they want, they’re still going to get smacked this weekend.

