Adam Butler on Jalen Ramsey: Be humble or be humbled

Some Patriots players brushed off Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey telling fans at a pep rally that the Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl as the musings of a confident player that weren’t a big deal, but a couple of others shared a different view on Wednesday.

Cornerback Eric Rowe said “we saw what happened to the Steelers” in reference to the perception that they were looking past the Jaguars and said he doesn’t think that “mindset” is a good idea. Defensive tackle Adam Butler said he felt Ramsey was putting the cart before the horse “in a sense” and that “you better be able to back it up.”

“It’s a bold statement to make,” Butler said, via ESPN.com. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. But like I said, be humble or be humbled. That’s all I can really say about that.”

If the Jaguars do win on Sunday, it’s likely that Ramsey will play a big role in getting them to Minneapolis and his vow to the fans will become part of the franchise’s lore. If not, it might lead to a different approach if Ramsey gets back to this spot in future seasons.