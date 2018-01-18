Adam Thielen practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice on Wednesday with a lower back injury, but suggested it was more of a rest day when he said he was OK after watching his teammates go through their drills.

Thursday was not another rest day for the Vikings’ leader in catches and receiving yards. According to multiple reports from Minnesota’s practice, Thielen is back on the field and working as the team goes through its second training session of the week.

That should leave him right on track for his usual spot in the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday. Thielen had six catches for 74 yards last weekend.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen was the other Vikings player out of practice on Wednesday and he remains off the field with back and ankle injuries. Safety Andrew Sendejo, who sufferend a concussion against the Saints, is practicing for the second straight day.