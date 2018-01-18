Bears will keep Dave Ragone as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky will see some continuity next season. He will get a new offensive coordinator and a new offense, but his quarterbacks coach will remain the same.

The Bears have opted to retain Dave Ragone after looking outside, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. They interviewed at least two external candidates in former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Texans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara.

Ragone joined the Bears’ staff in 2016 and has one year remaining on his contract, via Biggs.

The Bears hired former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator.