Bill Lazor: John Ross “gets to decide what he’s going to be”

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross didn’t do anything to live up to his draft status as a rookie, and the Bengals aren’t giving the ninth overall pick a pass because of injuries.

“The experiences he had here, he has to own them. That’s what he is,” Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He gets to decide what he’s going to be.

“. . . He probably brings more proven measurables to the table, but it will be up to what he does.”

After his first season, Ross is left with nothing to hang his helmet on. He played in three games, 17 snaps total, and had no receptions. His only carry went for 12 yards but ended in a fumble. Andy Dalton targeted him only twice.

Ross spent most of the season last on the depth chart at the position, usually a healthy scratch when he was able to play. But he started the season injured and ended the season on injured reserve.

Ross recovered from offseason shoulder surgery late in training camp only to injure his knee in the fourth preseason game. He then later reinjured the knee and ended up on injured reserve with an injury to his other shoulder.

Now, his job is to get healthy and figure out “what he’s going to be.”