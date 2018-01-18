Brandon Graham: We can prove we’re the best defensive front this week

Getty Images

When it came to both points and yards allowed this season, no team was stingier than the Vikings as they led the league in both categories.

The Eagles weren’t far behind, however. They finished fourth in those metrics and gave up fewer rushing yards than any team in the league, so both teams are bringing strong units into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The front seven is a strength on both sides and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said he and his teammates are driven to show that they have the better one.

“We always have that mindset,” Graham said, via NJ.com. “Every week and we got to go out there and prove it every week. And I think this is a good opportunity for us to prove who the best defensive line and front. You know, because we playing against the best, you know, and now we got to go out there and show up and if we say we the best, we got to go out there and prove it.”

A strong performance from the Eagles defensive front this weekend won’t necessarily win them acclaim as the best unit in the league, but such a title won’t matter much if the effort results in a trip to the Vikings’ stadium for the Super Bowl.