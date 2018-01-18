Brandon Graham: We can prove we’re the best defensive front this week

When it came to both points and yards allowed this season, no team was stingier than the Vikings as they led the league in both categories.

The Eagles weren’t far behind, however. They finished fourth in those metrics and gave up fewer rushing yards than any team in the league, so both teams are bringing strong units into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The front seven is a strength on both sides and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said he and his teammates are driven to show that they have the better one.

“We always have that mindset,” Graham said, via NJ.com. “Every week and we got to go out there and prove it every week. And I think this is a good opportunity for us to prove who the best defensive line and front. You know, because we playing against the best, you know, and now we got to go out there and show up and if we say we the best, we got to go out there and prove it.”

A strong performance from the Eagles defensive front this weekend won’t necessarily win them acclaim as the best unit in the league, but such a title won’t matter much if the effort results in a trip to the Vikings’ stadium for the Super Bowl.

  3. Graham and Agholor… two players who really seemed like disappointments for their first 2 years and now look at them. They’re exhibit A and B why the NFL should expand rosters so teams can carry more guys. It would make for a better product on the field. Agholor is down right exciting when he’s got the ball in space

  5. The Vikings are better overall but they are a team designed for indoors and artificial turf. That, and home field, could be a huge equalizer.

  6. stellarperformance says:

    January 18, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Good defenses tend to Travel well so I disagree. The offense may take a step back, but I think both teams will struggle to score.

  7. The Eagles are the best Defensive front. But the Vikings are the best overall defense. Can stop the run, stop the pass, best 3rd defense in NFL history, #1 in Yards and # points.

    The Whole underdog thing is stupid. Who cares if Vegas gives the Falcons or Vikings 3 points. Espn does that based on who they think the public will bet on. ESPN think people will bet on the Vikings because of the miracle play. That’s all. Doesn’t mean people don’t think the Eagles are good.

  9. Vikings defense is ranked #1 and rightfully so. But just a few interesting stats that are giving me hope for my eagles this week: vikings defense gives up 12ppg at home, but 19ppg on the road. Eagles defense gives up 13ppg at home. Eagles defense has more sacks, leads league in qb pressures(vikings o-line gives up 3rd most qb pressures), eagles defense forced 31 takeaways(19int 12 fmbl rec) vikings forced 19 takeaways(14int 5fmbl rec). Eagles defense scored 6 defensive tds compared to 1 td for vikings defense. It should be a very physical game! Perfect for an outdoor cold weather playoff game for a chance at playing in the super bowl. GO BIRDS!!

  11. stellarperformance says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:06 am
    I would have whole heartedly agreed with you about some past teams, however since our stint at TCF this team has been decidedly better outdoors. I will say the grass scares me a little, more because of the condition it will most likely be in. The team was 4-2 outdoors on grass this year, and isn’t the push over built only on speed it was under the previous regime.

    I’m looking forward to a great game by two teams that are built similarly. I think who ever is able to find a way to run on the other team will have the upper hand.

  12. I know the Vikings would have a home field advantage in the SB but as a Pats fan I would rather face them than the Eagles. The Eagles defensive front would win the matchup against the Patriots offensive line. So I’m pulling for the Vikings this weekend.

  13. It’s going to be a bare-knuckle alley fight. Can’t wait. Everyone thinks Minnesota is an indoor rug team. Not so.

  15. bird2urmother says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Vikings defense is ranked #1 and rightfully so. But just a few interesting stats that are giving me hope for my eagles this week: vikings defense gives up 12ppg at home, but 19ppg on the road. Eagles defense gives up 13ppg at home. Eagles defense has more sacks, leads league in qb pressures(vikings o-line gives up 3rd most qb pressures), eagles defense forced 31 takeaways(19int 12 fmbl rec) vikings forced 19 takeaways(14int 5fmbl rec). Eagles defense scored 6 defensive tds compared to 1 td for vikings defense.
    ________

    I was spouting those same statistics about the Vikings defense at home last week, but those statistics didn’t help at all as they were giving up a 17-point lead in the second half. What I learned is anything can happen in the playoffs and I’m not making any predictions this week. Nothing would surprise me at this point.

  16. I could care less if the Eagles D-line or D overall is the “best” as long as my team wins. Hell, if they hold our offense to 3 points and our special teams and D score enough to win, I’m sure the Vikings and their fans would gladly give the Eagles the “best” defense title if that’s what they seek.

    The Eagles clearly have a great D and the home field gives them a great advantage, but any argument that the Vikes aren’t built for the outdoors is just inaccurate. Neither the D or the offense are built on finesse — the D is big, strong and quick on all levels, the offense is based on straight ahead runs, play action and crossing patterns, with a few deep balls thrown in. This team ain’t the Saints on offense or the Falcons on defense — and I guarantee you that the Vikes LBs won’t be running around like chickens with their heads cut off like the Falcons #45 did on those RPOs. Too close to say the Vikes will win, but its not far-fetched to say they will play well outside.

