Brian Gaine says he and Bill O’Brien are “philosophically aligned”

Getty Images

Tensions between Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and former General Manager Rick Smith had persisted for some time before Smith’s departure on a leave of absence earlier this month went into effect.

Brian Gaine’s arrival as the team’s new G.M. provides a chance for the front office to get more aligned that the previous working relationship had allowed. In his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Gaine spoke about the importance of being on the same page with his head coach.

“Bill O’Brien’s a great person, first and foremost,” Gaine said, via quotes distributed by the team. “From a character standpoint, Bill is a great individual, but philosophical alignment in terms of how to build a winning football operation, a winning roster and build a championship environment and culture as well.

“What you see on Sundays obviously is the result of player acquisition and coaching, but there’s a process that’s involved in terms of getting to Sunday. Bill and I are very philosophically aligned in terms of how to do that, how to build a right program, how to build a right culture, and it’s not just the football roster, but it’s also the football operation and that requires every aspect that touches the game and touches the locker room. All those aspects of the football operation, Bill and I are philosophically aligned in terms of how to run it and how to do it.”

It’s counter productive for a general manager to draft players the coach doesn’t want or is unable to get the most out of. Additionally, finding cohesion from the front office through the scouting department to find players that fit the plans of the head coach is of vital importance. If that connection was being lost in the wash due to the butting of heads from O’Brien and Smith, Gaine’s arrival in Houston could allow the Texans to get back on track and into the postseason again.