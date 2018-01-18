Brian Hoyer: If I don’t play, then that’s good for our team

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer was the most popular player in the Patriots’ interview period Thursday. With starting quarterback Tom Brady injured, not practicing and again postponing his media session, Hoyer became the center of attention in the locker room.

Hoyer sidestepped questions about Brady’s injured right hand, saying he “wasn’t there.” He also stayed true to his Patriots’ roots, offering no hints about who starts Sunday. Reports from New England continue to indicate Brady will play.

Hoyer said this week is no different for him other than taking more reps at practice.

“I prepare every week like I’m going to play,” Hoyer said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Whether I do or don’t, that’s not really up to me. I think the one thing that I can benefit from is since I was here as the backup last time, I’ve played a lot of football. I’ve been the starter on three different teams. I know how to prepare as a starter. And whether I’m getting those reps or not, each rep that I’m not getting, I’m taking as a mental rep.

“I’m always preparing to play, because the truth of reality is, you never know when you’re name’s going to be called. So I think if anything, having been a backup, having been a starter, now being in the backup role [again], I know how to prepare like I’m going to play. And if I don’t play, then that’s good for our team. If I do, then I’m ready to go.”

Hoyer, 32, has 37 career starts. He initially backed up Brady in 2009-12 and returned to New England in October after the team traded its two backup quarterbacks. Hoyer is the only other quarterback on the Patriots’ roster.

“I think the one good thing for me coming back in the middle of the season was that I had a base knowledge of the system and have just tried to pick up every week after that,” Hoyer said. “What we run this week may be completely different from what we ran last week, so it’s a week-to-week basis.”