Broncos coaches get Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield on Senior Bowl roster

Getty Images

The Broncos asked that quarterback Baker Mayfield be placed on the Senior Bowl team staffed by their coaches and the announcement of the rosters on Thursday revealed that Mayfield has indeed been placed on the North team.

He’s not the only top quarterback prospect that the Broncos will get extended time to work with in Mobile, Alabama next week. Wyoming’s Josh Allen has also been placed on the roster, so it should be a productive week of scouting for Denver as they head into the draft with the fifth overall pick.

There are two other quarterbacks on the roster — Washington State’s Luke Falk and Nebraska’s Tanner Lee — but neither of them are expected to go in the first round this year. That’s not the case for Mayfield, who won the Heisman in his final year at Oklahoma, or Allen, who Mel Kiper of ESPN projected to go first overall in a mock draft released on Thursday.

That doesn’t mean much with UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold often mentioned as potential first overall picks and the Browns in possession of a lot of time to decide which of them might look best in Cleveland next season.