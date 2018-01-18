Browns hire Amos Jones as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns have hired Amos Jones as their special teams coordinator, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports. Jones replaces long-time special teams coach Chris Tabor, who left after seven seasons for the same position in Chicago.

Jones, 58, spent the past five seasons as the Cardinals’ special teams coordinator.

He served as assistant special teams coach in Pittsburgh for five seasons before the Steelers promoted him to coordinator in 2012.

Jones began his coaching career in 1981 at his alma mater, Alabama, where he played under Bear Bryant. He also has coached in the high school ranks and in the CFL.