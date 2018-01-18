Browns need post-Joe Thomas plan “pretty soon down the line”

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas raised the possibility that his playing days are over in November, citing his health as the determining factor in whether he decides to play a 12th NFL season.

Thomas tore his triceps last October, forcing him off the field for the first time since he entered the league, and is expected to be cleared for football activities in time for training camp. He also has knee and back issues and said this week that they are his bigger concern when it comes to continuing to play.

Thomas said that has him still going “back and forth” on a decision about next season. Whatever Thomas decides for the 2018 season, he’s advising the Browns to start thinking about life without him now.

“I told them I’ll make a decision when I’m ready and let them know and give them as much time as I possibly can,” Thomas said, via Ohio.com. “… No matter what I decide to do this year, this is my last year on my contract in Cleveland. … I’m also 33 right now, so they need to be planning for somebody else pretty soon down the line, whether it’s this year or the following year.”

The Browns would surely like to know if Thomas is going to play before free agency and the draft because he’d leave a pretty big hole on the offensive line, but it sounds like addressing the spot one way or another would be a good idea in any circumstances.