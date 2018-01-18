Cliff Avril: First priority is life as husband and father

Getty Images

Cliff Avril raised a lot of hopes earlier this week, when he said during an interview with the NFL Network that he believed he would play football again, after the neck injury that ended this season and put his future in doubt.

But Avril also has some perspective about some other things, making his decision far from simple.

During an interview with KIRO, Avril elaborated on his thoughts for the future, and made it clear he had priorities beyond playing football again.

“I’m getting better,” Avril said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Well, first and foremost, I mean, my health is most important, right? So for me, I just want to get back to feeling good, right? I just want to get back to being able to move around and hopefully be able to get outside and play basketball with my kids, and different things like that.

“That’s the main goal for me. Not necessarily getting back to football, but just quality of life, right?”

The Seahawks have already seemingly moved on in their minds, with coach Pete Carroll saying previously he’d have a hard time playing again. Coupled with a potential $7.5 million cap savings, it seems clear that any potential return won’t be with the Seahawks.

Avril needed surgery to repair a disc injury, which happened when he was kicked under the jaw by Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He temporarily lost feeling in his arms and hands because of the force of his head snapping back.

So while he wants to play again, there’s a lot of rehab and a lot of other things he’s focusing on first.

“As I continue to just keep chopping away, I don’t want to just close the door on (playing again),” Avril said. “So I definitely think I can get back on the field. If it’s possible, I will.

“But if not, I’m OK with that. As long as I am able to be a dad and being able to run around with my kids. That’s number one for me right now.”

As it should be.