Connor Barwin hopes to return to Rams

Linebacker Connor Barwin signed with the Rams as a free agent last March, which gave him a chance to take part in one of the bigger turnarounds in the NFL this year.

Barwin would like to help the Rams keep their newfound perch at the top of the NFC West. Barwin is set for free agency again this offseason and said he would like to be back with a team that has “the strongest foundation” of any he’s been with in his career.

“I’d love to be back,” Barwin said, via the team’s website. “This is my third time [that] I’ll be a free agent. I’ve been down this road before. I’ll just let it take care of itself, enjoy these next couple of months, and then hope to be back and get to work.”

Barwin had five sacks in 14 games this season, which marks the fifth straight year he’s had at least that many sacks. The team has several other free agents, including cornerback Trumaine Johnson and safety Lamarcus Joyner, and may also want to address defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s desire for a new contract, so it remains to be seen where Barwin ranks on their list of priorities.