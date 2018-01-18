Cowboys interview Ray Horton, John Pagano

Getty Images

The Cowboys are interviewing John Pagano and Ray Horton for vacancies on their defensive staff, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Pagano ended last season as Oakland’s defensive coordinator, taking over for Ken Norton Jr. after the Raiders fired Norton in the middle of the season. Pagano spent nine years coaching or assisting with the Chargers linebackers before becoming the defensive coordinator there in 2012.

Horton met with the Cowboys on Thursday. He played defensive back for the Cowboys for four seasons, including one with Jason Garrett as the backup quarterback.

He has coached for seven teams over 23 seasons, with his last coming in 2016 as the Browns defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are keeping both coordinators, Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli, but they have secondary and linebacker positions to fill on the defensive side. The Cowboys lost linebackers coach Matt Eberflus to the Colts, where he becomes defensive coordinator, and they didn’t renew the contract of secondary coach Joe Baker.