Dan Quinn on Steve Sarkisian: Blaming one person would be wrong

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this month that there was zero percent chance that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would be leaving for a job with the Seahawks and reconfirmed on Thursday that Sarkisian will be back with the team for a second season.

Sarkisian took over for Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan left for the 49ers head coaching job and the Falcons dropped from the highest-scoring team in 2016 to 15th this season. At a press conference, Quinn said that he isn’t afraid to make changes and would have if he felt that Sarkisian was solely to blame for the change of fortune on offense.

“Placing blame on one person would be wrong in this instance … if this was about one person, that decision would’ve already been made,” Quinn said.

The Falcons lost other coaches from the offensive staff after going to the Super Bowl last year and it’s clear that the transition wasn’t as smooth as they would have hoped. They’ll bet on stability making things better in 2018.