Dan Quinn on Steve Sarkisian: Blaming one person would be wrong

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2018, 1:37 PM EST
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this month that there was zero percent chance that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would be leaving for a job with the Seahawks and reconfirmed on Thursday that Sarkisian will be back with the team for a second season.

Sarkisian took over for Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan left for the 49ers head coaching job and the Falcons dropped from the highest-scoring team in 2016 to 15th this season. At a press conference, Quinn said that he isn’t afraid to make changes and would have if he felt that Sarkisian was solely to blame for the change of fortune on offense.

“Placing blame on one person would be wrong in this instance … if this was about one person, that decision would’ve already been made,” Quinn said.

The Falcons lost other coaches from the offensive staff after going to the Super Bowl last year and it’s clear that the transition wasn’t as smooth as they would have hoped. They’ll bet on stability making things better in 2018.

  3. Compared to the meltdown in Carolina the year after their SuperBowl disaster, I think the Falcons had a great season this year, especially after losing to the Patriots in a loss that would have just about destroyed most teams for years and years.

  6. They had almost an all time great offense last year….and choked away a 28-3 lead in the super bowl. There was nowhere to go but down a few pegs. Who ever stepped into this hangover year, was going to take the heat.

  8. Why does there have to be blame? I mean it is professional level competition. This isn’t pee wee football where everybody wins. Which means somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I don’t get where somebody has to be sacrificed to appease the gods? Sometimes you just get outplayed by the guys on the other team, who are also professionals. Nobody owes us fans anything. We shouldn’t need to have the thirst for a sacrifice just because the cookie didn’t crumble exactly how we wanted it to crumble. If one must insist on having it their way then maybe the NFL isn’t the right hobby for them?

  10. Why does there have to be blame? I mean it is professional level competition. This isn’t pee wee football where everybody wins.

    I encourage you to watch the film analysis on Sark’s game plan vs. the Eagles. It is being crucified in several places on the internet, and it’s very easy to see why. He is absolutely clueless, does not study what works against his opponents, makes mind-bogglingly dumb situational decisions, and his whole career seems to be leaning on the single season he had as Alabama’s OC in which he merely kept things moving.

  11. Many of the players on off eother regressed or failed to improve, even marginally. Coaching decisions involving injured players, Jones & Freeman in particular, stymied any hopes of a Super Bowl return. Quinn needs to take some staff & clock management classes in the off season…and would SOMEONE fix the doggone leak in the roof???

  12. Falcons worst enemy the year was….wait for it…..

    The Falcons themselves.

    Defense takes a nice leap and Falcons offense was no where to be found.

    I blame it on poor play from Matt Ryan and Sark being clueless at times.

    Truly bizarre season.

