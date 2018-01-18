Devin McCourty sees “a winner” in Blake Bortles

Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has heard other players call Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles subpar and trash over the course of the 2017 season, but he had a different word to use when asked what he sees in a player he’ll be trying to stop on Sunday.

McCourty said that he’s sure players that have slammed Bortles “want to be in his spot right now” and complimented Bortles’ carefree response to the barbs hurled in his direction. He also complimented what he’s seen from Bortles on the field during a Wednesday press conference.

“Whether it’s dropping back and throwing the deep ball in a drive where Pittsburgh cuts it to seven and you need to make a big play and he stays in the pocket and finds [T.J.] Yeldon after surveying the field. Or in other games, against Buffalo, he drops back, they drop into coverage, everybody has their back to him, and he scrambles for 15 yards [and] a big first down to keep the drive going. To me, you see a winner. A quarterback that is smart and makes all the right plays. When he is out there, he’s trying to put the team in the best situation, and it shows up.”

A big part of Bortles putting the team in the best situation is avoiding interceptions and the team’s record bears that out. The team went 2-6 in the regular season when Bortles threw an interception and they went 8-0 when he didn’t. They’ve run that record to 10-0 the last two weeks and the lack of turnovers has been essential to both victories, which leaves McCourty and his fellow defenders with a chance to swing the game if they can put that streak to an end.