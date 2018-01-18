Don Martindale eager for second chance as defensive coordinator with Ravens

Getty Images

Don Martindale’s only prior experience as a defensive coordinator of an NFL defense as a complete disaster.

As coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2010, Martindale’s defense was the worst in the league in both yards and points allowed per game. The Broncos allowed an average of 390.8 yards per game and 29.4 in his only season as defensive coordinator under head coach Josh McDaniels.

But just as McDaniels appears set to get his second chance to lead a team as head coach, Martindale will get his second chance to run a defense after being promoted to defensive coordinator by the Baltimore Ravens. It’s an opportunity he’s thrilled to have.

“Without a doubt,” Martindale said, via David Ginsburg of the Associated Press. “My family knows it. Everybody knows it. My players know it. I can’t wait.”

Martindale joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2012 and has served as the team’s linebackers coach for the last five seasons under John Harbaugh. He will be replacing Dean Pees, who retired after the season. Martindale believes his experience in Denver taught him some things he can use to be more effective in the role this time around.

“I think personality-wise, and just calls, there’s going to be some things that are the same (as under Pees). And then there are going to be sometimes where I’m going to pressure more,” Martindale said. “I just think I have a more aggressive personality in calling the game. Sometimes, too aggressive. That’s some of the things I’ve learned from the past.”