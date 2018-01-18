Doug Marrone: I’m sure Tom Brady could throw just as well lefty

Getty Images

There was a bit of a stir on Wednesday when the Patriots announced that quarterback Tom Brady would skip his media session because he was with the team’s training staff.

Brady wound up being listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice after a teammate banged into his right hand during the session and word out of New England by the end of the day was that he’s expected to be OK for Sunday’s game. Thursday’s practice will provide an update, but Jaguars coach Doug Marrone doesn’t sound like he’s going to spend much time looking for word on Brady’s condition.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well,” Marrone said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

It seems unlikely that we’ll find out whether that’s the case, but it’s even more unlikely that we’re going to see how Brian Hoyer plays. Brady last missed a game due to injury in 2008 and there’s little reason to think he’s going to miss this one.