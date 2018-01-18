Doug Marrone: I’m sure Tom Brady could throw just as well lefty

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
There was a bit of a stir on Wednesday when the Patriots announced that quarterback Tom Brady would skip his media session because he was with the team’s training staff.

Brady wound up being listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice after a teammate banged into his right hand during the session and word out of New England by the end of the day was that he’s expected to be OK for Sunday’s game. Thursday’s practice will provide an update, but Jaguars coach Doug Marrone doesn’t sound like he’s going to spend much time looking for word on Brady’s condition.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well,” Marrone said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

It seems unlikely that we’ll find out whether that’s the case, but it’s even more unlikely that we’re going to see how Brian Hoyer plays. Brady last missed a game due to injury in 2008 and there’s little reason to think he’s going to miss this one.

11 responses to “Doug Marrone: I’m sure Tom Brady could throw just as well lefty

  4. Tom is going to be OK. He was showing the team what they are playing for and he just made the mistake of wearing all 5 of his Super Bowl rings on his throwing hand at the same time.

    The flash of his rings could be seen illuminating the sky’s over Michigan where Tom played his college ball. Coincidence? I think not.

  5. The whole world wants the Pats to get destroyed by literally any other football team.

    Get at it Jags.

    This weekend, you are America’s team.

  6. maddenisfordorks says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    The whole world wants the Pats to get destroyed by literally any other football team…
    ——————————————————

    I am reasonably certain that I am part of this whole world, and I am entirely certain I want the Pats to win literally every single game they play against every other football team.

    Therefore there is something incorrect about your statement, or I am actually out of this world.

  7. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    I’m sure the GOAT could get the rushing AND receiving titles too if he wanted to!
    ——————————————————————–

    You write that as if you doubt that Tom Brady could also win Defensive Player of the Year if he so wanted.

    Clearly you underestimate Tom Brady. 🙂

  10. maddenisfordorks says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    The whole world wants the Pats to get destroyed by literally any other football team.
    Get at it Jags.
    This weekend, you are America’s team.

    ———–

    Just admit you won’t watch the Super bowl if the Patriots aren’t in it.

  11. While I will root for the Patriots this weekend, the Jags surprised the Steelers and I think they will surprise the Patriots too. I think the Vikings/Eagles winner will surprise the Jags.

