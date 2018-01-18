Falcons interviewing Ken Dorsey for quarterbacks coach job

Getty Images

The Falcons will interview a third candidate as they take their time in hiring a quarterbacks coach. Former Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is the latest interviewee, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he has not consulted with starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Atlanta already has talked to former Falcons coordinator Greg Knapp and former Jacksonville coordinator Jedd Fisch for the job, which opened when Bush Hamdan left to become offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

“We are right in the middle of it,” Quinn said, via Ledbetter.

The Panthers fired Dorsey, along with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, after their wild-card playoff loss. Dorsey assumed the role from Shula in 2013.

He played in the NFL for six seasons.