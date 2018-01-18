Fletcher Cox: I wasn’t coming off the field

Posted by Charean Williams on January 18, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles rotate their defensive linemen to keep them fresh, but Fletcher Cox has a say in how much he plays. Thus, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle played 57 of 63 defensive snaps against the Falcons.

“With me taking a lot more snaps, I get in a whole lot more rhythm and I think that affected my play,” Cox said, via Zach Berman of phillynews.com. “I wasn’t coming off the field.”

Cox dominated the line of scrimmage with a sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, prompting Eagles coach Doug Pederson to call Cox “a man on a mission.”

“I said to myself, ‘Go out and take over this game, and everybody else will follow,’” Cox said. “I think it kind of rubbed off.”

Cox honored the defensive substitutions most of the season, playing 58.93 percent of the snaps in the regular season, though he did miss two games. But the Eagles dressed only three defensive tackles for the divisional round, scratching Destiny Vaeao, knowing Cox would play more.

“Fletcher’s a big guy, and I don’t think people realize how tough that is to give that type of effort on every single snap,” defensive tackle Beau Allen said. “He’s a warrior. I can’t say enough. Anybody who questions our team’s intensity, effort, or things like that only needs to look at Fletcher Cox’s film from last week.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Fletcher Cox: I wasn’t coming off the field

  3. Good luck chasing a qb who can run. Not gonna happen again. Eagles will lose. Vikings are too talented, more than the Eagles, and a better overall team.

  4. The same talented team that needed a miracle to win last week. Wow the Eagles probably shouldn’t show up. You know whats cool after the game both teams will be headed to Minnesota.

  6. I hear all the talking heads stating how the Eagles have not played a defense of this caliber . This is true . The Vikings D is exceptional. What they are not mentioning for some reason is this is the best defense the Vikings have played all year . 23 points given up in the last 3 games . Luckily for the eagles the MVP put them in great position by hosting this Sunday .

  7. That interception that the eagles got when the falcon tried to catch it with his knee and the eagles ended up getting a field goal out of it,,,,naaaahhhhh that wasn’t Luck,, was it ,,that 3 points was the game in reality !

  8. The Vikings are about to be shown for the frauds they are. I wouldnt be surprised at all if the eagles defense scored 2 tds before this one is over. The eagles will dominate the trenches, show you why they are the best run team in the league. You are coming into the Linc, no dome to protect you, all of you fake skol fans are about gonna need therapy come monday morning!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!