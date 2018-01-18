Fletcher Cox: I wasn’t coming off the field

Getty Images

The Eagles rotate their defensive linemen to keep them fresh, but Fletcher Cox has a say in how much he plays. Thus, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle played 57 of 63 defensive snaps against the Falcons.

“With me taking a lot more snaps, I get in a whole lot more rhythm and I think that affected my play,” Cox said, via Zach Berman of phillynews.com. “I wasn’t coming off the field.”

Cox dominated the line of scrimmage with a sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, prompting Eagles coach Doug Pederson to call Cox “a man on a mission.”

“I said to myself, ‘Go out and take over this game, and everybody else will follow,’” Cox said. “I think it kind of rubbed off.”

Cox honored the defensive substitutions most of the season, playing 58.93 percent of the snaps in the regular season, though he did miss two games. But the Eagles dressed only three defensive tackles for the divisional round, scratching Destiny Vaeao, knowing Cox would play more.

“Fletcher’s a big guy, and I don’t think people realize how tough that is to give that type of effort on every single snap,” defensive tackle Beau Allen said. “He’s a warrior. I can’t say enough. Anybody who questions our team’s intensity, effort, or things like that only needs to look at Fletcher Cox’s film from last week.”