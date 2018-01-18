Jaguars have options for covering Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

For every opponent who plays against Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, there’s a weekly debate as to how to cover him.

The Jaguars have a few options, but there’s one coach Doug Marrone prefers over the rest.

“Hope they don’t throw him the football,” Marrone said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “Hope he drops it. There is no secret formula. I’d like to watch the game where someone has been able to do it. He is going to make his plays and you hope those plays don’t end up killing you.”

Good one, Doug. Seriously though, the Jaguars athleticism on defense gives them options other teams lack. Linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith are both fast enough to turn and run with him, without being muscled out by him the way defensive backs sometimes can. And they also have a supremely confident cover corner in Jalen Ramsey, who might be an interesting option if Gronkowski lines up wide.

“Jalen doesn’t shy away from anything,” Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis said. “I can’t wait to see what happens.”

In most situations, it will likely be a linebacker or safety Tashaun Gipson, who was out of practice Wednesday with a foot issue but said he planned to play.

“You can’t stop a guy like that,” Jack said. “But for the most part, I feel like we have the guys who can match up with him and give him a challenge and try and make sure Brady has to throw a difficult pass and [Gronkowski] has to make a difficult catch.”

It’s going to take a group effort, and the Jaguars have a larger group of options than most.